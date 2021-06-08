Watch: Fabulous new home on the market in Carrick-on-Shannon

REA Brady has a fabulous new home for sale at the Paddocks, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The house boasts a large open plan sitting room and dining area, with doors out to a courtyard and shed.

The three bed home with one ensuite and family bathroom.

This fantastic new home is walking distance from all Carrick-on-Shannon amenities.

For enquiries call: 0719622444

Visit: https://www.realestatealliance.ie/rea-brady-carrick-on-shannon