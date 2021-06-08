Watch: Fabulous new home on the market in Carrick-on-Shannon

REA Brady has a fabulous new home for sale at the Paddocks, Carrick-on-Shannon.
The house boasts a large open plan sitting room and dining area, with doors out to a courtyard and shed.
The three bed home with one ensuite and family bathroom.
This fantastic new home is walking distance from all Carrick-on-Shannon amenities.
For enquiries call: 0719622444
Visit: https://www.realestatealliance.ie/rea-brady-carrick-on-shannon
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.