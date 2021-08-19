Video: Superb property comes onto the market in Carrick-on-Shannon

REA Brady are delighted to bring to the market this superbly located 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom detached house, with Oil Fired Central Heating, immaculately presented with a private driveway and enclosed back garden in the highly desirable and much sought after area of Drummagh, Summerhill.
The property is within walking distance of the town center, with amenities such as schools, leisure center, retail park, and easy access to N4. The property comprises an entrance hall, sitting room with gas fireplace, dining area with patio doors to enclosed rear garden, fully fitted kitchen, utility area, wc, ground floor bedroom (or study or day room).
On the first floor you have a spacious landing with a Master bedroom and en suite shower room, 3 further bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a floored attic with stira stairs. The property is very bright with an abundance of natural light.
Viewing by appointment only through Mary from REA Brady on 071 96 22444.
