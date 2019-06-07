Watch | Line-up announced for Cairde Sligo Arts Festival

Inspired by the creative energy of the Northwest, Cairde Sligo Arts Festival is an 8 day cultural adventure, featuring a diverse programme of events to ignite the imagination.

At the heart of the programme lies a varied music strand featuring unique collaborations in special locations. Highlights include Meascan: Music Across Cultures a new cross cultural collaborative work featuring Claudia Schwab (fiddle, drone vocals), Cathy Jordan (vocals and percussion), Irene Buckley (electronics, vocal), Raphael Decoster (accordeon and visuals), Bodek Janke (percussion) and Soof Nikritin (bass). Two of Ireland’s most distinctive folk voices Lisa O’Neill and Seamus Fogarty will join forces for a double bill promising an evening of rich and compelling original music, as well as a rare chance to see Nina Hynes in the intimate surrounds of Calry Church.

Linking the rhythm of music and water, the beautiful sounds of Tomorrows and Inni-K will both feature as part of the Songs by the Sea programme,a series of intimate concerts in seaside cafés in Sligo; whilst two hugely original acts Farah Elle & KaleidSlam will host a very special night aboard the Rose of Inisfree boat on Sligo’s Lough Gill.

Keeping the sounds going well into the night, there will also be DJ sets with Donal Dineen, Kelly-Anne Byrne and Fish Go Deep amongst others.

New to the Festival, this year sees a powerful literary strand, featuring the first ever Irish event with genre-busting Maggie Nelson, as well as talks and workshops with acclaimed essayist Sinéad Gleeson. Vagabond Verses presents an afternoon of pop-up poetry and performance in venues throughout Sligo town featuring writers and performers including Tess Gallagher, Alice Lyons, Alice Kinsella and more.

Throughout the festival, audiences are encouraged to explore Cairde Visual, Cairde Sligo Arts Festival’s sixth annual open submission exhibition in partnership with The Model. This dynamic show features work from both Irish and international artists across a broad range of media. The winner of the Hamilton Gallery Award at Cairde Visual 2018, Tina Brooks, will also show her solo exhibition, Tidal, throughout the Festival.

The highlight of the theatre programme will be the premiere of Uprooted by Brokentalkers. Developed and performed by a culturally diverse group of community performers living in Sligo, and based on their personal experiences, the darkly comic Uprooted explores the experience of new communities via a competition to decide who is acceptable.

Bru Theatre will present Cleite, a piece of mask theatre inspired by the Claddagh in the West of Ireland, and there will be comedy with John Colleary (The Savage Eye, Irish Pictorial Weekly) and Julie Jay (who most recently supported Tommy Tiernan).

Featuring events for young inquisitive minds, the programme includes street circus from the Fanzini Brothers; children’s theatre shows including Lithuanian Dansema Dance Theatre’s Twinkles – a magical dance show for the very young; the Young Curators Programme season of workshops and events, and the ever popular Park Fest: Cairde Sligo Arts Festival’s BIG Family day out featuring music, theatre, circus; art & craft workshops & delicious food.

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival would like to thank its funders, sponsors and supporters including The Arts Council, Sligo County Council, Sligo BID, Sligo Leader and more.

