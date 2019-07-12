WATCH: Stunning drone footage captures the beauty of Co Sligo

Sligo is a county which boast some stunning scenery. From the Wild Atlantic Way to Ben Bulben; from the final resting place of WB Yeats to Knocknarae and Queen Maeve's Cairn - this beautiful drone footage by Adam Ripon will have you immediately booking your next trip away in Sligo.

The footage features music by Dervish - an added bonus - and you can also subscribe to Adam's youtube channel - where you can view more of his amazing videos from locations around the world!