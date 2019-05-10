Watch | Matthew Connolly's screamer seals U16 Sligo/Leitrim title for Manor Rangers

Manor Rangers clinched the Sligo/Leitrim U16 title this evening in the Bee Park when they overcame the challenge of Valley Rovers. It proved to be a riveting encounter with Manor Rangers ultimately emerging deserved 3-1 winners.

A penalty from Alan Kavanagh opened the scoring for Manor in the first half before the lead was doubled shortly after the restart courtesy of Cathal Og O Connell.

Manor were well and truly in the driving seat when Matthew Connolly's long range effort put them three goals to the good with a little over 20 minutes still on the clock.

Valley proved to be stubborn opponents and enjoyed plenty of possession and were a threat from set pieces as they looked for a way back into the game.

With 15 minutes still remaining Conor Flood headed home from a corner but ultimately this would prove to be a mere consolation for Valley Rovers.

The game was streamed live on the Sligo/Leitrim youths Facebook page.

Don't miss next week's Leitrim Observer for a full report and pictures from the U16 final.