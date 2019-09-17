Watch | Ireland and Muireann advance to Elite Qualifying phase with 100% record

Muireann Devaney and the Republic of Ireland women’s Under-17 team defeated Greece yesterday to top their UEFA Women’s Under-17 European Championship Qualifying Round group.



Ireland secured a 5-0 win over Greece at the Alytus Stadium in Lithuania to make it three wins from three for Head Coach James Scott’s side.

The team had already qualified for the Elite Round of the competition having defeated Albania 10-0 and hosts Lithuania 6-0 previously with Muireann opening the score for Ireland in the victory over Lithuania.

INTERNATIONAL: Sligo Rovers’ Kate O’Dowd netted for the Republic of Ireland #wu17 team against Greece this afternoon.



Muireann Devaney, who scored against Lithuania on Friday, was in today’s starting 11.



Congrats to both Kate and Muireann. https://t.co/VGsKEuNXMp September 16, 2019

However, Scott explained that the squad were keen to ensure they topped the group and were determined to finish the round with another win.



Speaking after the victory over Greece, Scott was emphatic in his praise for the work both players and staff put in over the Qualifying Round.



He said: “We are absolutely elated with how the Round has gone for us. We’ve topped the group scoring 21 goals and conceding none, we couldn’t have asked for better than that. The girls have been absolutely top-class over the period. I have to give a lot of credit to their coaches at home at their clubs for the work they do with them week-in, week-out. The girls are a credit to them.

“Also the staff that were over here with us were impeccable, I couldn’t have asked for any more from them. They were excellent. And credit also goes to Richie Berkeley and Sue Ronan who had these girls in the younger groups, they were extremely well prepared for this competition.”

UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying Round Results

10 September: Ireland 10-0 Albania

13 September: Lithuania 0-6 Ireland

16 September: Greece 0-5 Ireland