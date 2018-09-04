Watch | Leitrim vlogger captures the away day magic as Sligo Rovers stun Cork City in Turners Cross

It has been a turbulent year for Sligo Rovers as they have struggled to produce the results or performances that were expected of them.

However, they have been able to turn the form table on its head on a number of occasions this season, particularly away from The Showgrounds.

Gerard Lyttle's side have picked up some impressive away wins this season, none more so than last Friday's 2-1 win against the defending league champions Cork City in Turners Cross.

Once again Ralph McKeown from Kiltubrid was on hand to document the whole match day experience from the car journey to getting a flavour of Cork and crucially the 90 minutes of action.

Ralph has been something of a lucky charm for the Bit O'Red since he started documenting the experience of following the club on away days.

Niall Morahan was once again involved in the match day squad but did not feature in the game.

Great job @RADawaydays. Worth a watch for all our fans https://t.co/WyqASsNHBj — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) September 2, 2018

