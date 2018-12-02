Video: What good is looking well when you are rotten inside? plays in The Dock this month

Playwright Emma O’Grady brings her critically-acclaimed theatre show about her grandfather’s secret tape-recordings to The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, December 13.



One month before his death, retired civil servant and man of few words Paddy O’Grady had a sudden urge to talk.

Using a portable cassette tape recorder, he recorded 15 hours of material: stories about leprechauns, aliens and lonely pharmacists; absurdist political satire; musings on life, love and death; radio shows with advertisements for products that never existed; ballads and poetry; and memories of life as a civil servant.



Years later Paddy’s granddaughter, Emma O’Grady, discovered the tapes and began to write a play about them. She later discovered he had written plays, poems and short stories in the 1950s and until now his work has been without an audience.

This one-woman show examines the fractured and fragile personas we present to the world, who we might be behind them and what we could be instead. It is a piece about emotional inheritance and grief for wasted creativity that serves as both a tribute and a warning.



This play is an attempt by someone from one generation to understand the pervious one and it is especially for anyone who has held themselves back and not allowed their voice to be heard.



The show starts at 8pm. Tickets €18/16 and are available from www.thedock.ie

Also: Get festive at The Dock Winter Market this weekend