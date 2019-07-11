Boyle rock band release new EP

We're The Flies - a four piece teenage rock and roll band from Boyle, Co Roscommon have just released their debut EP.

Entitled Catch Up to You it also includes the song Is This What You Wanted.

All songs were written by the young band in the last few months. They explain, "We love high energy rock and roll like Motorhead, The Stooges, The Sex Pistols, early Arctic Monkeys, Rage against the Machine, The early Kinks and The Who and our debut EP reflects these influences."

The local lads have been playing live since early 2018 and have gigged regularly since - including headliners at the Dock Arts Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon and gigs at a number of local festivals. They recently headlined the Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival fireworks night which was fun and An Tóstal opening event in Drumshanbo.

They are are presently planning a music video for Is This What You Wanted’from the EP and are also intent on recording another EP of original material after the summer.

The Flies are James Doherty 17 (guitar and vocals), JJ Doherty 15 (bass and vocals), Sean-Luke Doherty 18 (drums and vocals) and Darragh Winters 16 (lead guitar).

