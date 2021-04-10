Nathan Carter's latest radio song release - Break for the Border

Nathan Carter has just released a new song to radio. ‘Break for the Border’ is his latest release, taken from the singer’s recent 'Live at the Ceili House’ online show.

The original track, written by Nathan and John Farry sings about life as an Irish teenager back in the seventies, inspired by all of the shenanigans they got up to!

Speaking about the release Nathan said: “The idea for the song came from a writing session when John told me about what it was like growing up as a young lad, living in a border town. It’s a fun song about a bunch of young lads who enjoyed many good nights out, fast cars and craic together.

“Of course, I wasn’t even born back then, but if the stories I’ve heard are anything to go by, a good time was had by all! Since the recent online show we`ve been inundated with requests to release the song and video, so I’m really pleased to be able to do that.”