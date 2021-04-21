Trailer: Leitrim film 'Groundswell' releases online next week

Fracking is back in our newsfeed.



There is a live application for a fracking licence in Fermanagh, there are calls for the Irish Government to deliver on their promise to ban imported gas and a global movement to ban fracking around the globe.



It is the perfect time to watch, share and promote the extraordinary documentary made in Leitrim on Ireland's successful campaign to ban fracking. The documentary which was released into UK cinemas last week, will be available to watch online in Ireland on April 30.

Directed, produced and filmed by Dromahair's Johnny Gogan, the film travels across Ireland, Northern Ireland and the USA but is focused on the impressive local campaign in Leitrim against fracking.

It includes appearances by former Sinn Féin TD Michael Colreavy, Dr Aedín McLoughlin from GEAI,

Dervilla Keegan, Eddie Mitchell and many more who took part in meetings, protests and events to keep fracking out of Leitrim.



The film was originally called ‘Home is a Sacrifice’ but Johnny Gogan explains they changed it to ‘Groundswell’ as it “resonates better.”



He said the film looks at the massive effect of “positive campaigning” and how Love Leitrim included the wider community from tourism to farmers and fishermen into the campaign. He says there are over 40 contributors, “mostly women” he notes.

He says while the ban on fracking was successful in Ireland, it is still an ongoing issue especially with a live application to frack in Fermanagh - “it is the same oil they want, the border won't stop any pollution.”



The documentary takes you back to 2011 and through all the fracking controversies until the ban in 2017.

You can watch ‘Groundswell’ from www.banditfilms.ie from April 30