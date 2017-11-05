This amazing Fenagh property is a must-see

Located at Ballycalleen, Fenagh in south Leitrim, this stunning 3/4 bedroom detached house is finished to an impeccable standard.

Boasting a separate garage this home is located on the outskirts of the village of Fenagh and circa 5km from Ballinamore.



This exceptional property is presented in excellent condition with modern features throughout including high gloss white fitted kitchen with lots of storage space, LED lighting, black tiling over counter and chrome switches.



The open plan kitchen and living area has an open fireplace while the large Jack and Jill bathroom features a luxury Jacuzzi bath and spacious shower.



The remaining accommodation comprises, sitting room, master bedroom with ensuite and converted loft space incorporating another bathroom.



This home offers the buyer an idyllic country setting surrounded with mature trees and just walking distance to the village.

This property needs to be viewed to appreciate all of its many superb features.



Contact Celia in REA Brady to organise a viewing on (071) 962 2444. You won't be disappointed!