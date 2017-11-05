Lake views from this beautiful family home

Built in 2010 this bright spacious dormer style property at Lisnatullagh, Ballinamore comes on the market in superb condition and ready to just move in. An attractive 4 bedroom home (circa 180 sq.m.), it is situated close to Shannon-Erne waterways & only three km from the nearest town of Ballinamore.

Don’t be fooled by its modest traditional frontage with its sliding sash windows and sandstone porch because what lies within is a modern open plan design that offers great flexibility and space.

It was designed by its present owners who wanted a bright airy home that was easy to heat as well as easy to maintain. Tastefully decorated throughout the property is presently used as a family home is located in a private rural setting & is sited on approx 0.8 acres of landscaped gardens with elevated views of nearby lake & surrounding countryside.

Accommodation comprises; Porch, Living room, Kitchen/dining room, Utility room, Shower room, Sitting room/Bedroom 1, Bathroom & 3 bedrooms upstairs (1 en-suite).

Some of the many features include; Lake views, open plan living space, detached garage, integrated kitchen appliances fully Alarmed, under-floor heating downstairs and upstairs to 2 bathrooms, radiators also fitted upstairs. Private gated entrance.

Viewing Strictly by Appointment only with sole selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents. For further information please contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents at (071) 9645555.