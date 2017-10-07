Stunning views of Lough Allen and surrounds from this three-bed property

The lucky buyers of this gorgeous property will get to enjoy stunning views of Lough Allen and the surrounding mountains every day.

This 3 bedroom property is located in the grounds of The Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo and boasts views of the famous waterway from the upstairs living area.

The two-storey property also has access to the on-site leisure centre and pool together with associated hotel facilities and is only a 5 minute stroll from heart of Drumshanbo.

Ready for immediate occupation the property is ideally suited for use as a holiday/retirement home and boasts a number of features including: lake views from the upstairs living area; the option to purchase fully furnished; potential income from holiday rentals and is in walk-in-condition.

Accommodation comprises hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room - which opens up to a balcony with lake views, shower room, bathroom three bedrooms (1 of which is en-suite with bath). There is a balcony with seat area upstairs as well as an additional verandah downstairs.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the sole agent Gordon Hughes.

The property is priced at €195,000.

Photo to book a viewing on 071 964 5555.