Glencar/Manorhamilton dethrone Aughawillan - GALLERY

Aughawillan's reign as Leitrim Senior Champions was ended last Saturday evening by Glencar/Manorhamilton in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship Quarter-Finals, the north Leitrim men emerging triumphant on a scoreline of 0-14 to 1-8 in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada and photographer James Molloy captured some wonderful images from the contest.

SEE MORE: Glencar/Manor knock out champions amidst controversy over added time