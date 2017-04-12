Leitrim SOS raises in excess of €20,000

Leitrim SOS (Shave Our Sean) has raised in excess of €20,000 for local cancer charities.

The event held in Ballinamore on April 1 saw five members of the McKeon family of High Street, Ballinamore take the chop in various ways!

The well known and respected family received huge support from across the county and further afield. The Go Fund Me Page had raised over €8,000 before the event. On the night people queued outside The Poor Scholar to enter the and add their donation.

Dawn McKeon told the paper “It was way bigger than anticipated.”

Dawn wants to spread the funds around to the organisations that need it the most. She started on her own cancer treatment last week.

The McKeon family are beyond grateful to the local community and wider area for their generous support.

Dawn said, “On the night there was hair flying everywhere with haircuts, head shaves and beard shaves. Our intentions for the night were to raise awareness and much needed funds for various Cancer associated groups, because this has touched many homes and families.

“However never for one minute did we anticipate what the night would become!

“Although we don’t have final figures yet we are confident we have exceeded €20,000 which is a phenomenal amount of money and a huge testament to such a small community and much further afield.

“This however would never have been possible without the overwhelming generosity and support from many people near and far who helped out on the night and donated to this event. We have been blown away by everything.

“I would like to give a special thank you to everyone involved – music, photos, food, sponsors and the amazing MC Tommy Moran. Also the hairdressers and barber on the night and the one and only David McCabe who went way above and beyond the call of duty.”

Finally Dawn said, “To all the people who helped in any way no matter how small I cannot thank you enough. And finally I would like to thank my sisters and my mum and dad; like many others I am on my treatment journey and thanks to all the support I am very positive I will win this battle.”