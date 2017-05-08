Poster competition entries from Co Leitrim schools

Here are entries from students at Ardvarney National School and Gortletteragh National School in the King and Moffatt sponsored Leitrim's Health is Wealth Poster competition.

More posters will be published over the coming days and the overall winner will be selected and announced on Friday, May 12 next.

The winning student will receive a 7.5 inch tablet courtesy of King and Moffatt, Carrick-on-Shannon.