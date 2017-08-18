Substantial five bed property in Ballinamore offers stunning views of mountains and canal

This property at 3 Gleann Dara nestles in the most picturesque setting of Ballinamore.



It has unrivalled panoramic views of the landscape of Sliabh an Iarainn mountains, the Shannon/Erne Waterway & the town itself.



Located in a small development of only eight superior detached properties, it offers a peaceful and relaxing location, yet is only minutes’ walk away from the town of Ballinamore and its many commercial amenities.



The property is ideally suited for use as a family home. This substantial five bed property (circa 210 sq.m.) boasts a number of unique features and is in showroom condition throughout.



Some of the features of the house include: living room, kitchen, dining room, utility room, bathroom (jacuzzi bath), bedroom one downstairs and four upstairs, three of which are en-suite.



Some of the features of this desirable property include: paved driveway to entrance of house; timber decking to rear and timber pallisade fencing to rear boundaries; fitted Golden Oak uPVC Windows and Doors; marble raised fireplaces; central vacuum system; porcelain tiling to entrance hall; wooden flooring and tiling throughout and power showers and pumped water systems.



The advised minimum value for this property is €195,000.



For further information or to arrange a vierwing please contact the sole selling, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, phone (071) 964 5555.