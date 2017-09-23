Deceptively large five bedroom house comes on the market in Carrick-on-Shannon

This deceptively large split level five bedroom (circa 200 sq.m.) family home is located in a fashionable area only a short stroll from the centre of the popular tourist town of Carrick-on-Shannon.

In showroom condition throughout rarely does such a property come on the market in the Summerhill area.

The accommodation comprises; Hallway, living room (open fireplace), kitchen (back boiler range), dining room (insert stove), shower room, bathroom and five bedrooms (one with built in wardrobes) together with a separate self-contained 1 bed studio apartment which could also be used as a home office.

Viewing is a must and is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent.

For further information please contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore (071) 964 5555.