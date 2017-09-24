Three bedroom semi-detached house in picturesque village of Dromahair

Gordon Hughes Estate Agent are delighted to present this three bedroom semi-detached property situated in the picturesque village of Dromahair.

Only a 15 minute drive from the regional town of Sligo this property would make an ideal starter/commuter home for any buyer.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway, under-stairs toilet, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, study, bathroom and three bedrooms.

Some of features of this property include: Overlooking a large green area; Ready for immediate occupation; Walking distance of village centre; Integrated kitchen appliances; Double doors leading from living room to kitchen/dining area; Patio doors in kitchen leading to paved area.

The advised minimum value for this property is €85,000.