Old style, quirky country cottage in Ballinaglera complete with stunning views

New to the market is this old style country cottage in Srangarvanagh, Ballinaglera which is quirky and interesting.



This is an unconventional house with a galvanised roof. Currently used as a holiday home this property has some lovely features including old stone walls, solid fuel stove, deep windowsills and superb views over the surrounding hills and valleys.



Lough Allen can also be viewed from the site. Set in a very quiet and scenic setting this property has an open plan kitchen and living area, downstairs shower room, sittingroom and wide fixed ladder to loft space.



There is an older outbuilding which has been partially improved.



For further information about this property, which has a price guide of €49,950 or to arrange a viewing please contact REA Brady, on (071) 9622444 or e-mail celia@reabrady.ie.