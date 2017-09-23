Dromahair author Oonagh Monaghan launches 2nd edition of Money for Jam

For anyone who has ever thought about trying to earn some money from producing food, the revised and expanded second edition of Oonagh Monahan’s 'Money for Jam' is the book to read.



Money for Jam: The Essential Guide to Starting Your Own Small Food Business contains everything that someone who is new to the food business in Ireland, Northern Ireland or Scotland will need to get started and to keep going.

It will help bakers, jam and honey-makers, ice cream, yogurt and cheese-makers, egg producers, sausage roll and pie-makers, chocolatiers, and dessert-makers. It covers the what, where, who and how for small food producers – including the latest updates in legislation and registration, labelling and packaging, suppliers and distributors and emerging trends, with lots of new case studies of successful food businesses an in an easy-to-read and easy-to-follow format.

Readers have said: This is a great one stop resource for anyone thinking of starting up a food business in Ireland. Full of practical advice, useful contact details and interesting case studies, it’s an investment well spent! - Aisling Flanagan, Velvet Cloud

Oonagh’s knowledge of food production and food producers is second to none in Ireland. Her understanding of the issues facing small scale and start up food producers is obvious from her excellent “how to” book, Money for Jam. - Michael McElroy, Sales Plus

Oonagh Monahan is recognised as being highly accomplished and experienced in the food business development area. Whether as a consultant, trainer or mentor, Oonagh has a proven track record. The first edition of Money for Jam was a practical and user-friendly guide to the various aspects of getting a food business off the ground and was a valuable aid to many small businesses. - John Magee, Head of Enterprise, Mayo LEO

The revised and expanded second edition of MONEY FOR JAM includes the following

chapters:

1 Introducing the Opportunity

2 Where to Start?

3 Navigating the Food Safety and Hygiene Minefield

4 Ensuring Food Safety and Hygiene

5 Product Development

6 Routes to Market, Branding and Marketing

7 Labelling, Nutrition Claims and Allergens

8 Making and Managing Money

9 Training Requirements

10 Bread and Baking

11 Jams, Honey and Preserves

12 Duck Eggs

13 Ice Cream, Yogurt, Cheese and Butter

14 Flesh, Fish and Fowl

15 What Else Is New?

16 Where To Now? Help is At Hand

Oonagh Monahan has been working with small food producers for over 18 years, helping them to start up and grow their businesses. She has worked with producers of every variety of food: everything from fudge, sausages and bread to beer and cream liquors. As one of her clients said, she is like a big sister – the person you turn to when you need advice, help and encouragement!

MONEY FOR JAM: The Essential Guide to Starting Your Own Small Food Business, second edition, by Oonagh Monahan is published by Oak Tree Press is available in all good bookshops and form www.SuccessStore.com. Paperback €17.95 / £16.95stg and PDF / ePub / Kindle €12.30 / £11.94stg.