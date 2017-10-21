Rossinver wrap party marks culmination of filming for 'Choir of Ages' television series

The New Ballagh Centre in Rossinver was the location for the recent celebration of the wrap of the “Choir of Ages” television series, filming of which culminated with a star studded performance at the RDS in Dublin at the end of September.



David Brophy’s Choir of Ages is a heart-warming and joyful series that sees the formation of two inter-generational choirs, made up of school children from 7 - 12 years old and senior citizens from 65 – 90+ years old, from both North Leitrim and the Crumlin/ Walkinstown area of Dublin.



The inspirational RTÉ One series, due to be screened at the end of the year, brings two generations together in a unique way never before seen on Irish television, proving once again, that music is a universal unifier no matter what your age.



The RISE Project in Rossinver provides services to older people including the Rossinver Calling Friendly Call Service and a befriending service. The Project also supports a number of Feel Good Clubs in North Leitrim: Rossinver, Glenfarne, Kiltyclogher and Glencar.



It was due to this established and trusted relationship with the Older Community that the RISE Project was selected as the host organisation for the North Leitrim choir. Since June the Choir has been rehearsing twice a week at its base at the New Ballagh Centre and performed publicly this summer at the Stoneywoods Festival in Kiltyclogher and at the Ballroom of Romance in Glenfarne. In August the Choir travelled to Dublin to make a video of the Coldplay song ‘Fix You’ which can be found on Youtube.



The RISE Project are delighted and very proud of the North Leitrim Choirs’ achievement and the Choir hope to continue to meet at the New Ballagh Centre under the guidance of Sligo based choirmaster Dave Flynn, for further information on the Choir and other supports for older people in North Leitrim contact 071 9854030 or email rise@rcdc.ie