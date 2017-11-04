Newtowngore's stunning 'Streamstown House' sure to attract many admirers

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to bring to market "Streamstown House", which is a spacious (210 sq.m) detached 2-storey family home.

In walk-in-condition this four bedroom property has been finished to a high standard throughout & is sited on approximately 0.5 acres of manicured gardens.

Located in a rural setting less than one km from the nearest village of Newtowngore and only 10 km from the waterside town of Ballinamore, the property is ideally suited for use as a family home or those seeking a property with potential to work from home.

Built in 2001, the accommodation comprises of the following; Hallway, living room (open fireplace), sitting room (open fireplace), kitchen/dining room (patio doors), study, utility room, toilet, bathroom & No.4 bedrooms (1 ensuite and built in wardrobe) & attached/detached garage.

It also boasts a number of features including; NEFF integrated appliances, electric gates & alarm, central vaccum system, coving to ceiling areas together with both an attached & detached garage.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent. For further information or to arrange a viewing please contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, (071) 9645555.