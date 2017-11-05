Ballinamore Community School notes

Wellbeing week 2017

We recently hosted our annual Wellbeing Week. The theme this year was "Random Acts of Kindness". The staff and students performed and received random acts of kindness everyday that week.



On Monday, the first years and their peer mentors posted compliments on the locker of every student in the school.

On Tuesday, the students presented the staff with personalised thank you cards to show their gratitude for their work throughout the year. The students in return received free Oreo cookies at lunchtime.



On Wednesday, the students were allowed out of class for a whole school walk, to boost endorphins and morale.

On Thursday, lunchtime was extended by 5 minutes.



Finally, on Friday, students wore "funky shoes" to raise awareness of the importance of protecting and supporting our mental health. Fresh fruit was also distributed free of charge at break time.