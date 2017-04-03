Mohill Photography Club
Portrait of an Irish town
Beautiful images captured last Friday
Last Friday, March 31st between 8am and 8pm members of Mohill Photography Club captured images of people in the town for posterity. The event was the result of the Leitrim Arts "Artist in the Community" project which linked photographer Brian Farrell and the Mohill Photography Club together on a collaborative venture.
Here are just a few of the lovely images that were captured...
