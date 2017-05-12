Leitrim students at IT Sligo SciFest 2017

There were some major achievements for secondary school students from Leitrim at IT Sligo SciFest 2017 which took place on Tuesday, May 9 at the Institute’s Knocknarea Arena.

Students from Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin, Drumshanbo Vocational School and St Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton submitted projects.

SciFest is an all-inclusive, all-island science initiative which fosters active, collaborative and inquiry-based learning among second-level students. SciFest is funded primarily by Science Foundation Ireland, Boston Scientific, Intel and Abbott. This year’s regional event at IT Sligo attracted a record 361 students from counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Roscommon.

Commenting on the SciFest@ITSligo fair, Sheila Porter, SciFest CEO said, “This year we are celebrating 10 years of SciFest science fairs. In that time, the number of students participating has increased five-fold and they have produced an amazing range of subjects across the STEM disciplines. SciFest gives students an excellent opportunity to develop their interest in STEM and inquiry-based approaches to learning, while developing their creative and problem-solving skills and learning to work in a team.”