The Village Shop goes on sale

The Village Shop, former 'Gala' convenience store, now closed, located right in the heart of Keshcarrigan is now on the market for sale.

The shop provides an opportunity to open a convenience store or be used as an artists studio, crafts gallery, outdoor activities base, etc.

There is a side access to rear yard and storage sheds. The ground floor area is also suitable for residential conversion, subject to consent. The first floor has storage office space, store room and wc.



Farrell Property Group have the same, they are open 930am - 5pm Monday to Friday at Carrick Retail & Business Park (above Carrick Cineplex), Carrick on Shannon.