Five things we learned from week four of the Fox Monumentals IFC

KILTUBRID HANGING ON TO THEIR HOPES

After the devastation of their loss against Mohill, Kiltubrid showed real mettle to earn a draw against Carrigallen last Sunday, coming from four points down to secure a point that keeps their Quarter-Final hopes alive for another week.

The trouble for Kiltubrid is that they are relying on Cloone to beat Mohill while overcoming Leitrim Gaels themselves. None of those scenarios are impossible but it is hard to know whether teams who are already qualified will rest players with niggles in advance of the quarter-finals just a week later.

GLENFARNE STRUGGLES A WARNING TO ALL

I haven’t met anyone who hasn’t got great sympathy for the predicament that Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher found themselves in last weekend when they were forced to concede their game against Mohill as they simply didn’t have the players due to injury, retirements and suspension.

And let nobody be under any illusion that there are a few other clubs out there who, with the same circumstances, could be in the exact same position in the years ahead. Leitrim’s population may be rising but there are a lot of clubs out there struggling badly for numbers and it wouldn’t take much for a few others to emulate Glenfarne/Kilty.

BALLINAGLERA EDGE AHEAD OF ESLIN

When Eslin just got the better of Ballinaglera after an intense struggle in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, you certainly got the feeling from the north Leitrim camp that they knew they were in a massive hole with games against Aughnasheelin, Fenagh and Drumkeerin to come.

With the head to head meeting looking so vital, Eslin looked in the driving seat but their heavy, heavy loss at the hands of Drumkeerin last weekend and the loss of Conor Beirne seems to have scuppered their chances, such is their reliance on the former county man.

Ballinaglera may struggle to convert their chances into scores but even though they face a difficult derby against Drumkeerin, they will be hoping that they can at least match Eslin’s result or that Aughavas do them a favour.

DRUMKEERIN STARTING TO GET ON A ROLL

Drumkeerin looked in real trouble after the opening two games as they suffered heavy losses at the hands of Fenagh St. Caillin’s and Aughnasheelin and a run to the final like last year seemed a long way away.

But since then, they have got back to winning ways and while they may have had a bit of luck on their side to see off Aughavas, they finally hit the big scores they always threaten to in the destruction of Drumkeerin.

Ballinaglera will be another tough test and local bragging rights will be at stake but as the Championship gets to the knockout stages, Drumkeerin may just be hitting form at the right time.

FENAGH SURVIVE AS FAVOURITES TAG HARDENS

The favourites tag has been well and truly stuck on Fenagh St. Caillin’s as they overcame a stubborn and physical challenge from Ballinaglera last weekend, the sort of game that you might expect a team to lose once they have qualified for the quarter-finals.

But despite Ballinaglera dominating large sections of the first half, Fenagh hung in there and once they stretched their legs, the north Leitrim men had no answer, two late goals putting somewhat of a gloss on the scoreline.

The fear for Fenagh is that they might get caught with a sucker punch in the knockout stages but they have come from behind and led from the front as they remain the stand out team in the Intermediate grade.



Week 5 Fixtures

Saturday September 2

Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship: All games 6.45

Group 1

Aughnasheelin v Fenagh St. Caillin’s in Ballinamore

Aughavas v Eslin in Cloone

Ballinaglera v Drumkeerin in Drumshanbo

Group 2

Cloone v Mohill in Carrigallen

Carrigallen v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher in Drumkeerin

Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada