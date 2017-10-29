Leitrim Sculpture Centre has issued an open call for their artist in residence programme

Leitrim Sculpture Centre has issued an open call for applications for the 2018 Artists in Residence programme.

Leitrim Sculpture Centre is offering five Exhibition Residencies to visual artists during 2018. Each residency takes place at the Sculpture Centre and includes an artist’s stipend of €2,400. The residency comes with a one-person exhibition at the end of the residency period. In addition to the stipend, residential accommodation, a private studio with broadband and access to all facilities at the Centre is provided. The period of residency is for eight weeks.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, December 3, 2017.

In addition to the above Leitrim Sculpture Centre are offering up to seven Professional Development Residencies that provide artists with the resources and/or time out for research towards the development of new work. These are offered to artists and other creative practitioners involved in the visual arts without the need of having to produce an exhibition, or specific project outcome, during or at the end of the period.

Each residency includes an artist’s stipend of €1,000 and in addition comes with residential accommodation; a private and heated studio with broadband internet; the use of the chosen Leitrim Sculpture Centre facilities and basic energy use. Period of residency is for a min of four weeks.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, December 3, 2017.

For more information and guidelines on how to apply to both of these residency schemes see www.leitrimsculpturecentre.ie/programme/residencies

Leitrim Sculpture Centre acknowledge the financial support of the Arts Council and Leitrim County Council Arts Office. All residencies are subject to the extension of continuing levels of funding to be confirmed in early 2018.