One Act Drama Festival in the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton

Manorhamilton's One Act Drama Festival started in 1995 and it has run every year since.

The One Act Drama Festival attracts groups from all over the 32 counties. In the all Ireland's last year of the six groups that competed in the open section – three of them competed in Manorhamilton!

The winners in Manorhamilton have gone on to win the All Ireland on several occasions. All groups find the Glens Centre a beautiful space to perform in and this year there are groups travelling to north Leitrim from Cork, Galway, Offaly, Meath, Roscommon, Donegal, Mayo, Longford and Sligo to compete.

The One Act Drama Festival is on at 8pm from the 17th to the 19th of November in The Glens Centre, New Line, Manorhamilton,Co. Leitrim.

Weekend tickets are €25. Tickets on the night are €12/10.

Tickets can be bought at our Box Office, by phoning (071) 9855833 or online at www.theglenscentre.com.