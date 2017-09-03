Leitrim launch of Cumann Ceoil Chonmhaicne in Ballinamore

South Leitrim, as well as north Longford, has long been a stronghold of fiddle playing, extending back over the last 150 years. Last year, Cumann Ceoil Chonmhaicne was established with a view to recording, preserving and developing that long-established tradition of fiddle playing in the region.

The driving force behind this effort is Annaduff man, Conor Ward, assisted by Fr John Quinn, Gortletteragh with Aidan O’Hara from Longford as Chairperson.

The Leitrim launch of Cumann Ceoil Chonmhaicne took place in Ballinamore Library on Tuesday August 22nd as part of the Leitrim Libraries National Heritage Week Programme.

John McCartin, another well-known traditional fiddle player and Chairperson of Ballinamore Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann performed the launch and music was provided by Marie Reilly from New York and Pádraig Reilly from Lanesboro, two fiddle players with direct connections to the famous Reilly family from Drumreilly.

A large crowd attended what was a very special occasion in celebrating this aspect of our heritage.

Pictured above at the launch of Cumann Ceoil Chonmhaicne - Back Row, L to R: Seán Ó Súilleabháin, Mary Brady Hughes, Anne Callaghan O’Neill, John McCartin, Chairman Ballinamore Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Patricia Callaghan Masterson, Conor Ward, Secretary Cumann Ceoil Chonmhaicne. Front: Aidan O’Hara, Cathaoirleach Cumann Ceoil Chonmhaicne, An t-Athair Seán Ó Coinn, Gort leitreach.