Fenagh's hard working Tidy Towns committee developing very positive plans

Tidy Towns Adjuducator's Report for Fenagh.

Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:

Fenagh is welcome to the National Tidy Towns Competition 2017. Thank you for your well documented entry form illustrated with photographs which were of great assistance to the adjudicator during the visit. The accompanying map could be improved as the scale was very small and difficult to read. You have certainly been successful in achieving co-operation and assistance from a wide range of other interested groups and agencies in the promotion and development of your location, and the list submitted makes impressive reading. Your committee of thirteen in addition to six volunteers is a good representation in a small village. The use of Facebook to promote your efforts is well-considered especially now that the village has a number of new resources in your community.

Well done with enlisting the help of two secondary school students to work with you as part of their An Gaisce Award Programme.



Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:

The historical importance of Fenagh is clearly seen in the surrounding landscape dotted with some very visible archaeological sites. The important ecclesiastical history is apparent at the Abbey ruin and the Church of Ireland. The conservation work is very interesting and restoration to the stained glass windows was admired. The whitewashed cottage, with its window murals, looks great. The visitor centre enlivens the village and is very nicely presented. The free standing signage makes a bold statement, has an attractive colour scheme and good quality lettering. A visit to the centre was very enjoyable and the photographs and historical literature on display provide an impressive sense of place. At the handball alley consideration could be given to the development of a storyboard outlining the history of handball in your area and indeed its past social and sporting importance. The presentation of the school was again to a very high standard. The Abbey Bar has a nice colour scheme and was decorated with some colourful hanging baskets.



Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:

High quality floral displays and decorative features were noted at various locations such as the boat, cart and messenger bicycle. The harmonious colour schemes and planting provide a visual linkage. The tree planting carried out during National Tree Week will have important long term benefits. Well done on the work to the hard shoulder to increase safety until funding becomes available for a footpath and cycle lane on the Ballinamore Road.



Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:

You are to be commended on seeking professional advice to further develop this agenda. The colourful array of bird boxes mounted on the chain link fencing looks very well and highlights the agenda. It is very encouraging to learn that the bat boxes at the Church of Ireland are now being used. We wish you well with the bird surveys involving children and their parents as a summer activity. We look forward to developments at the River.



Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:

You have achieved an ambitious list of objectives under this heading. You indicate your ambition to work with your local school and this focus should prove very achievable. In some communities nowadays it is a fact of life that many households are now finding that they are learning about composting, recycling, water minimisation and harvesting from a younger generation. Good luck with your venture to encourage households to follow the Green Home Facebook page and website for additional information. The Bring Bank is prominently placed and was clean and very well presented and has an excellent position in a well supervised location.



Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:

Your regular litter patrols are obviously working well as the village was substantially litter free during the visit. Your photographs indicate some places where your volunteers have been very successful in eliminating problem areas. The involvement in An Taisce Spring clean-up campaign was obviously successful and you are to be congratulated on this effort.



Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:

Housing schemes at An Mainistir and Radharc Naoimh Chaillín have a good design standard. A feature of new housing is the selection of slate as the roofing material. This design policy helps to integrate new developments into a landscape where the traditional, almost exclusive, use of slate for roofing already exists. The selection of smooth plaster as rendering and the pastel colour paint schemes selected look particularly well. Elsewhere the environs have a good range of individual residences with well-presented gardens.



Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:

The great tradition of both loose and built stone walls is very well illustrated in your location. It was encouraging to see this tradition continued successfully at both new housing schemes close by the visitor centre. New development boundaries and entrances, which are being created, should respect this tradition. We note your representations to Leitrim County Council regarding footpath development and hope you are successful in this regard.



Concluding Remarks:

It was a pleasure to visit Fenagh and to see the conspicuous improvement that has taken place in recent years. Your hard working committee are now developing some very positive plans for the future.

Max Mark 2016 Mark 2017 Mark



Community Involvement & Planning 60 40 41

Built Environment and Streetscape 50 36 37

Landscaping and Open Spaces 50 35 36

Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities 50 23 23

Sustainable Waste and Resource Management 50 18 18

Tidiness and Litter Control 90 58 59

Residential Streets & Housing Areas 50 31 32

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes 50 43 43

Total Mark 450 284 289