Carrick-on-Shannon hotel to extend restaurant

Cryan’s Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon has been granted planning permission by Leitrim County Council for a large extension to it's popular restaurant and bar.



The approved development will consist of a single story extension to the restaurant and bar, kitchen and staff change area.

A link to the adjacent property with a material change of use to restaurant use at ground floor and hotel accommodation at second floor has also been granted by the council.



The retention of an existing single story area to the rear including staff canteen and changing facilities and food storage as well as other associated works are included.

The planning was granted with eight conditions to Frances Cryan on April 6.