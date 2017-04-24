Ballinamore Marina reopens

Ballinamore's Marina on the Carrick-on-Shannon road has reopened as a private enterprise.

The purpose built, state of the art marina with extensive foreshore onto the Shannon- Erne Waterway was put on the public market in 2015 for €295,000.

A sign was erected the marina at the weekend announcing it is "Now Open."

The private site run by GT Hare Systems Ireland advertises that it has boat sales, boat repairs and moorings and other services.

Locaboat had been hiring boats from the facility but it closed in 2014.