Leitrim based company shortlisted for Technology Ireland Software Awards

Leitrim based company Cora Systems, who have been shortlisted for the Technology Ireland Software Industry Awards 2017. They will compete against other companies in the category of Digital Technology Services Project of the Year. In total, 36 companies have been shortlisted across eight categories.

Following publication of shortlisted entries, all companies will present to eight independent panels of judges, composed of CEOs and founders of successful Irish software and digital technology companies.

Over 70 technology companies and organisations from across Ireland entered this year’s awards and winners will be announced at the annual awards event on November 24 in the Mansion House, Dublin. The keynote speaker for the awards is Barry Lowry, Government CIO and MC for the evening is Darragh Maloney, Sports Broadcaster.The award categories include: Technology Ireland Company of the Year; Emerging Company of the Year; Technology Innovation of the Year; Outstanding Achievement in International Growth;

Technology Services Project of the Year; Excellence in Talent Development; Multinational Corporation Initiative of the Year; Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year.

Technology Ireland, alongside award gold sponsors Bank of Ireland, ByrneWallace, IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, have extended their congratulations to Cora Systems.