Thousands of homes still without power this morning in Co Leitrim

Homes and businesses in Drumshanbo, Kescharrigan, Mohill, Carrick-on-Shannon remain without power following a number of major faults this morning across south Leitrim.

In the latest update from ESB Networks, the vast majority of the 661 homes and businesses affected by an earlier fault in Moihll have had power restored. The remaining 128 properties should have power restored by 12.30pm according to the update.

However more faults are still causing serious problems in the south of the County leaving over 2,000 customers without supply.

ESB Networks have apologised to customers and stress crews are working to restore supply to remaining homes and businesses as quickly as possible.