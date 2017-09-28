Stunning Leitrim property comes onto the market

New to this market is this stunning property at 15 Glas na hAbhainn, Attyrory.

This is a superb family home located in the popular residential area of Carrick-on-Shannon.

It is within a few minutes drive of the town and all its amenities.

The house is located in a development of detached homes and is a very well appointed house with garden to the front and rear.

The property is finished to a high quality standard with superb fixtures and fittings including feature window to ceiling height in the dining and living area at the rear of the house, solid oak doors, oak skirting, marble fireplace and two solid fuel stoves.

This would make an ideal family home due to its size and it has the benefit of an attic with 8ft ceilings configured to facilitate conversion with 3 velux windows to rear elevation.

It is an end house with great gardens with mature shrubs and plants.

Features include

Mature gardens.

Large family home with attic configured to facilitate conversion with 3 velux windows to rear elevation and 8ft ceiling height.

4 double bedrooms with 2 ensuite.

Feature ceiling height window in Kitchen/dining/living area to rear.

2 no. solid fuel stoves, one with back boiler.

Price guide is €299,500.

Viewing of this superb home is highly recommended. Contact Celia in REA Brady to organise a viewing. Tel; 071 9622444 today.

