Leitrim deaths - Thursday, March 16, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noel Rooney, Glenwood, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Noel Rooney, Glenwood, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017, after an illness bravely borne and surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital, Galway. Darling son of Betty and Dominic and beloved brother of Hugo and Eilís. Reposing at his family home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm with removal on Friday to arrive at St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Care West, c/o Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House private on Friday morning please.

Charles Anthony Billings, The Cottage, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Charles Anthony Billings, The Cottage, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford and formerly North Strand, Dublin, peacefully, on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Joseph's Hospital, Longford. Predeased by his wife Teresa and brother David. Charles will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Suzanne and her partner Owen (Ballinalee), grandchildren Cameron and Alexander, brothers Donal and Frances, sister Lynda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May he Rest In Peace. Charles's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford, on Saturday 18th from 6pm until 8pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 19th at 1pm in St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Jimmy Gallagher, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Jimmy Gallagher, late of Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully, on Tuesday, 14th March, 2017, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his late residence today, Thursday, from 10am with removal at 11.45am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Ressurrection at 12 noon with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Unit level three at Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

Paddy Devaney, Cornalaughta, Leckaun, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Paddy Devaney, Cornalaughta, Leckaun, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Removal on Thursday to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Patrick (Tommy) Flynn, Carnault, Arigna, Co Roscommon

Peacefully (following an accident) in the loving care of the staff at I.C.U. Beaumont Hospital, Dublin and surrounded by his devoted wife and immediate family. Predeceased by his parents John-Martin and Margaret and brother Seán. Beloved husband of Anna and adored father of Aoife and Caoimhe. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, brother Michael, sister Marian, parents-in-law Noel and Bridie, brother-in-law Seamus, sisters-in law Nicola and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues in Eir, neighbours and his many friends. Removal from his home to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna on Thursday morning, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Beaumont Hospital. House private please, on Thursday morning.

May they rest in peace.