Leitrim deaths - March 20, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Eileen Gallagher (née Dawson), Chapel Road., Cliffoney, Co Sligo / Bundoran, Co Donegal



At the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital. Arriving at St. Molaise's Church, Cliffoney, on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House private to family and friends, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Paddy (Packie) McDonald, Sligo Town / Glencar, Co. Leitrim

Paddy (Packie) McDonald, Ardcairn, Sligo and late of Gurteen, Glencar, Co Leitrim, ex staff of The Blue Lagoon, Sligo. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Friday, March 17, 2017. Sadly missed by his brothers Bernie, Leo (Glencar), Tom (Carraroe), his sister Mary (McHugh, Drumkeerin), sisters-in law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt Phyllis, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Removal from his home this Sunday evening to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery.

Michael McGuinness, New York / Ardee, Co. Louth / Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) McGuinness, Jackson Heights, New York, Gorvagh and Drumsna, Co. Leitrim and Sean O'Carroll Street, Ardee, Co. Louth. He passed away peacefully at Regal Heights Nursing Home, New York on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ethna and son John and sister Sr. Bridget Jane McGuinness, Niece's and Nephew Relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Arriving at Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee on Monday, 20th March for funeral mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetry.

May they rest in peace.