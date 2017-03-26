Leitrim deaths - March 26, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peter Earley, Hillcrest Grove, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



Peter Earley, Hillcrest Grove, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Formerly of Dowra Road, Drumshanbo and originally of Eden, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Died March 25th, 2017 at Sligo General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughter Carol, Son-in-law John, Grandaughter Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Shivnans Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, from 4 - 6pm on Sunday March 26. Removal to St. Patricks Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, arriving at 7 pm. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Monday March 27 following by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House Private Please.

Terence (Ted) Doherty, Ballivor, Co Meath / Co Cavan



Terence (Ted) Doherty - Ballivor, Co. Meath, formerly Arva, Co. Cavan - Friday, March 24, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the team of St. Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co. Westmeath. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jo and dear father of Pat, Terence(deceased), Therese, Bernadette, Josephine and Terence. Ted will be sadly missed by his loving family, their spouses, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass in Church of St Columbanus, Ballivor, on Monday, March 27, 2017, at 11am. Burial to follow in Coronea Cemetery, Co. Cavan, approx. 1.30pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co. Westmeath.

Mary Thompson (née Greer) 'Sharon', Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Mary Thompson, ‘Sharon’, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late George. Sadly missed by her son Harold, daughter Leslie, daughter in law Maureen, son in law Duncan, sister in law Ruth, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends. Funeral Service on Sunday at 3pm in Manorhamilton Methodist Church, followed by Burial in Cloonclare Parish Graveyard. House private and family flowers only please.

Pat Kelleher, Drumany, Foxfield, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Ex. Leitrim County Council. Sadly missed by his wife of sixty years, Kathleen, his sister Bridie (Boston), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am in St Mary's Church, Foxfield, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

May they all rest in peace.