Leitrim deaths - April 18, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mona Hennigan, Lugatubber, Glencar, Co Sligo



Mona Hennigan, Lugatubber, Glencar, Co. Sligo. Peacefully at her home. Removal to St Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormack, on Wednesday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care team Sligo. House private on Wednesday morning please.



Frances Winifred Flynn, St. Peters Court, Phibsboro, Co Dublin / Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occured at St. Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin of Frances Winifred Flynn, St. Peter's Court, Phibsborough, Dublin and formerly of Greaghnaslieve, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Breda Ryder, Dublin, Mary Ellen Kelleher, New York, sister-in-law Mary Flynn, Drumkeerin, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Phoenix Park Community Nursing Unit Mass Room, St. Mary's, Phoenix Park today, Tuesday from 2pm until 5pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Colette Connolly, Kimmage, Co Dublin / Rossinver, Co Leitrim

Colette Connolly, Kimmage, Dublin and formerly of Conrea, Rossinver, Co Leitrim late staff of Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin. Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Sadly missed by her father Edward, brothers Tom (Galway), Eugene (Dublin), Eddie (London), Ben (Buncrana), sisters Mary Doyle (Sligo), Ann Connolly (Dublin), Kate Brennan (Tubbercurry), Noeleen Dolan (Kilmacow), Dolores Hickey (Tullamore), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass in St Aiden's Church, Ballaghameehan at 12 noon today, Tuesday. Burial afterwards in Rossinver new cemetery. No flowers by request please; donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo.

Pat Gormley, Cummeen, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at the County Hospital, Roscommon. Surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Ames), family Michael, James, Patrick, Ann, Martin and John, sister Nancy Butler (Elphin), brother Tom (Michigan, USA), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin today, Tuesday (18th April) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Brigid's Church, Creeve. Funeral Mass Wednesday (19th April) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Patient Comfort Fund, Roscommon University Hospital c/o Brady Funeral Directors or any family member.

Francis Hartin, Portanure, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan

Francis Hartin, Portanure, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan, Saturday, 15th April, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved husband of Maureen and adored father of Michael, Fergal, Gavin, Cathaldus and Fionnuala, also sadly missed by his twelve grandchildren, brothers; Tony and P.J, sisters; Bernadette, Phyllis and Maria, nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law; Marian, Lukia and Clare, son-in-law to be; Graham, extended family and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass today, Tuesday, 18th April, at 12pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cavan Palliative Care, care of White's Funeral Directors or any family member. House private after 4pm on Monday please.

Michal Gondzi, Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Friday 14th April 2017. (peacefully) at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Andrew and Bozena, grandma Henryka Stasiak, family Ewa, Stasiak, Agnieszka, Robert, Daria, Dominik Stasiak and friends Magda, Pepe, Marzena, Thomas, Kristina, Kazimierz, Justuna, Piotr, Anna and Ewelina and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial today, Tuesday 18th April in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12pm with Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30pm. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, to the North West Hospice, Sligo or any family member.

Mary Theresa Staunton (née Mannion), Booterstown, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Mary Theresa (Myra), Stillorgan and formerly of Booterstown, Co. Dublin and Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, peacefully, in her 90th year at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Kevin, loving mother of Martin, Kevin and Michele and sister of the late Patrick J.; sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Ferial, grandchildren Paul and Sophie, sister Rita, extended family, neighbours and lifelong friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday morning (April 18) at 10am. in Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue, followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon arriving at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please.

Rita Coffey (née Dayton), Ashbrook, Scramogue, Co Roscommon

In the loving care of all the staff at Costello's Private Nursing Home Ballyleague. Pre-deceased by her husband Willie and much loved mother of Ann Marie, Martina (O'Reilly) and Catriona (Folliard). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Maureen Murray, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Rita Dayton, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday April 18th in St. Anne's Church, Scramogue at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.