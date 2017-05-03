Leitrim deaths - May 3, 2017 - evening update

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Joanna Duignan, Gortinee, Aughamore, Co. Leitrim

Joanna Duignan, Gortinee, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, May 1st, 2017, dearly loved daughter of Philip and Teresa and dear sister of Daniel, Aaron and Keith, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandfather Vincent O’Rourke, Fenagh, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home today, Wednesday, from 4pm until 10pm. House private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to the family home entering from the Annaduff Church junction.

John Gerard (Gerry) McManus, Donnybrook, Co Dublin / Cork / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



McManus John Gerard (Gerry) Donnybrook, Dublin and late of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, May 3, 2017, (peacefully) after a short illness at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved husband of Valerie and much loved father of Ronan, Brian, John and Elise he will be greatly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Melinda, Clare, and Patricia, son-in-law Paul, his adored grandchildren Tom, Lucy, Conor, Isobel, Cillian, Bastien, Leo, Toby, Anelisa and Patrick, his brother Joseph and sister Patricia (Hession), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Removal from his house on Friday (May) to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook arriving at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am and afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. House private.

Enda O'Reilly, Drumany Pleydell, Milltown, Belturbet, Co Cavan



Enda O’Reilly, Drumany Pleydell, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, May 1, 2017, suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his family, darling wife Venessa, sons Sean and Cormac, brother Dermot, sisters Noelette and Majella, mother-in-law Rita Smith, father-in-law Michael Smith, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown for 10.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Amanda Armstrong, 4 Blackwater Demense, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare / Belturbet, Co Cavan

Amanda Armstrong (4 Blackwater Demense (Kilbane side of Barry’s Cross) Ardnacrushna, Co. Clare, formerly of Drumaloor, Belturbet, Co. Cavan) May 2, 2017, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Cian (McInerney). Dearly loved daughter of Carol. Beloved granddaughter of Sophia. Sadly missed by her cousin Ryan, uncle Patrick, mother-in-law Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Cathedral (Church of Ireland) Limerick on Friday for Service at 11am followed by removal to St Andrew’s Church, Drumaloor for Service on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Annagh Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare or Milford Care Centre.

Bernard Joseph McSharry, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim

Bernard Joseph McSharry, Rooskey, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass on in St. Aidan's Church, Ballaghmeehan this morning, Wednesday, at 11am followed by burial in Rossinver New Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Stradone, Co. Cavan / Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Co. Cavan and formerly Newtowngore, Co Leitrim, peacefully in Spain on Monday, 1st May, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Tim and mother of Niall, Shane, Gareth, Edel and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Joe & Tommy, sister Mae, in-laws & family circle. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kathleen Caslin (née Nelson), French Court and formerly of Bridge St., Strokestown, Roscommon



At Roscommon University Hospital in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Martin and much loved mother of Marty, Mary (Sullivan), Helen (Butler) and Peter. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughter-in-law Phil, sons-in-law Martin and Michael, adored grandchildren, brother Malachy, sisters Annette and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, May 4th from 5.30pm followed by Removal at 8pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass Friday, May 5th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.