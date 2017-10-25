Leitrim deaths - October 25, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peggy Moran (née Conifrey), Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Peggy Moran nee Conifrey, late of Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 24th October, 2017 peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Wife of the late Willie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Ann Early (Mohill), Aidan (Drumshanbo), Maeve Quinn (Cloone), Fergus (Drumshanbo), son-in-law; Padraig, daughters-in-law; Kathleen and Geraldine, grandchildren; Alan, Paul, Ciara, Niall, Tara, Brian, Kevin, Colin, Megan, sisters; Kathleen Conifrey and Eithne Cahill, brother; Paddy, sister-in-law; Eileen Conifrey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Peggy will be reposing at her home today Wednesday (25th October, 2017) from 1pm - 10pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment to the New Cemetery, Drumshanbo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. House private on Thursday morning please.



Colm O'Rourke, London and Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Colm O'Rourke, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at his home at Muswell Hill, London. Beloved son of Frank and Laura, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, and cherished brother of Gerry, Enda, Ronan, Anton, Deirdre and Glenna. Sadly missed by his parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Thursday afternoon from 4pm to 6pm with Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul or the Sudan Appeal. Friends welcome to call to the family home at Lisnabrack on Thursday between 11am and 2pm.

May they all rest in peace.