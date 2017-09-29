Tidy Towns judges left impressed by Drumshanbo's community achievments

Tidy Towns Adjuducator's Report for Drumshanbo.

Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:

Drumshanbo is welcome to the National Tidy Town Competition 2017. Thank you for your submission which included a completed application form, a clear village map outlining the location of your projects and illustrated by a range of photographs. Your neatly bound application form was of great assistance to the adjudicator during the visit. Your committee of eight is well supported by a good number of volunteers from other organisations, including a group from your youth sector. It is obvious that you have been successful over the years in securing help and support from many other interested organisations and groups, including Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Development Company, School and Parish Council, Drumshanbo Enhancement Limited, Joe Mooney Summer School, Biodiversity Ireland, the Youth Café, The Shed Distillery, local businesses and residents. Your summary of achievements as a community is impressive and well supported through outlets such as local media, social media and school visits. Your plan for the coming years is simple, achievable and well considered.



Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:

Drumshanbo has a striking urban form, the centre having a fine streetscape of three storey buildings on one side of High St., including the well-presented Bank of Ireland and Centra. The corner library down to Bridge House, incorporates some very attractively presented commercial premises, including Conway’s and Daly’s. At the elevated street portion of High St., the trend of well-presented, colourful shop fronts continues and here, The High Street Butcher, Tighe T. V., The Pride Inn, Monica’s and Sweet Geranium were admired. Barry’s Tavern is unique with its ornamental, shell wall decoration. The plaques at Market Square add a point of interest and, hosting the market here, provides a busy atmosphere at the centre. The Laird House Child Care Centre, with the water wheel feature at the forecourt, looks very well, as does Scollan’s Restaurant and Gala opposite. It is encouraging that

your committee has a strong focus on your urban environment as this aspect of your location is visually very strong.



The proposed erection of colourful, bi-lingual banners at High Street should further enhance this vibrant area. The aspects of your community being highlighted include Music, Recreation, Wildlife, Youth Hospitality and Heritage and these provide a fine sense of place. The Garda Station, Fire Station and N.C.Y.S. all look fresh and well-presented.



Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:

The Danú Sculpture at the Riverside Walk is a significant centrepiece and the walk along to the water wheel is atmospheric with the wildflower garden on one side. Ground surfaces here may prove a little difficult to maintain in the long term. Wall top planting at High St. looks well and its linear form has a visually unifying effect. The hard landscaping surrounds, incorporating the raised stone plant box for the Food Hub sign, is excellent. The sign itself has a strong sculptural appearance and an attractive colour scheme with good quality lettering. Well done on the completion of this project. We note that you have taken professional advice on this aspect of your development and look forward to new developments at Parochial House.



Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:

The Riverside Park, at the Mill Race River, is an impressive achievement in a central location. Further out, in the environs, there are a myriad of wildlife habitats. The Canal Walk is a very fine amenity and nearby development at Acres Lake was on going. Unfortunately, the contemporary designed information and interpretive centre was closed during the visit, but the design and finishes were admired. Well done on organising a Walk and Talk at Canal Walk and to St. Patrick’s National School on the Bug Hotel. The Blueway is a significant development of your environs and indeed sets a standard for other communities in County Leitrim.



Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:

We are delighted to note that you continue your partnership with local businesses and groups, such as Lough Allen Hotel and Spa and St Patricks National School. Congratulations to the pupils, teachers and parents of St. Patrick’s National School on achieving three green flags. It is a fact nowadays that many households are finding that they are learning about issues such as composting, recycling, waste minimisation and water harvesting from a younger generation. Well done on continuing progress in this important agenda. The Bring Centre was clean and well presented.



Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:

We note your contact with Leitrim County Council’s Engineer to assist in your Litter Campaign and your ‘Sunday Spruce Up’ initiative. You mention that you have cleaned signage but many remain to be freshened in various locations particularly at Bridge St., the Mart Road and Dowra Road areas. Seating at Bridge St was also in need of a freshen up. Carrick Road and The Acres Lough amenity area was clean and well-presented. Well done on co-ordinating a maintenance plan for on going cleaning at the Mill Race.



Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:

Corryond Wood is indeed a highlight and we wish them well on their entry to the ‘Best Estates Award’. On the Hilly Road, a good number of housing schemes have been developed. Rockwell Park has a pleasant pastel colour scheme and many well-kept garden presentations were admired here. Some road edges were in need of weed control close by the Enterprise Centre.



Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:

The Carrick Road was again a highlight and hedgerows and stone walls are a feature here. The Ballinamore entrance has a mature woodland backdrop while, on the Manorhamilton Road, the roundabout and its surrounding green areas are colourfully presented. Nearby, the Vocational School, with its brightly coloured wall, well maintained grounds and good signage containing bold lettering, is to be congratulated. Maintenance and presentation at the Mart Road and some of the Dowra Road entrance is a little uneven. High St. is certainly unique and presentations here were excellent.



Concluding Remarks:

It was a pleasure to visit Drumshanbo and obvious to the adjudicator that your committee is very much aware of your heritage. You are to be commended for your far seeing efforts to develop, restore, preserve and enhance these inherited traditions for future generations.

Maximum Mark 2017 Mark

Community Involvement & Planning 60 47

Built Environment and Streetscape 50 37

Landscaping and Open Spaces 50 45

Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities 50 34

Sustainable Waste and Resource Management 50 25

Tidiness and Litter Control 90 51

Residential Streets & Housing Areas 50 29

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes 50 38

Total Mark 450 306