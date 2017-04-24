72% of farmers would use gun to defend their families and their property

More than seven in 10 farmers in possession of a gun would not hesitate to use them to defend themselves, their families and their property according to a survey published on FarmIreland.ie.

The survey of over 1,000 farmers found while 91pc say they feel safe in their home, 63pc said they would try defend themselves rather than calling the Gardai and of the 40pc who keep a gun in their house 72pc said they would use it to defend themselves.

