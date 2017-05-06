Delay in Green Certs could cost young farmers

There is major concern that young farmers in Co Leitrim could miss out on the new National Reserve Scheme 2017 because they have not completed their Green Cert.

There have been delays in relation to the roll out of Green Cert training for new and young farmers in the region.

Independent Cllr Gerry Dolan called on Leitrim County Council to seek the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine to change the rules of entry into the new National Reserve Scheme 2017 at a recent meeting.

He said “the current terms and conditions state that only young farmers who have the green Cert completed will be eligible to enter the 2017 National Reserve. Due to the current long waiting lists of young farmers looking to begin the Green Cert Course, any farmer that has signed up for the course should be eligible for entry.”

The councillor received full support for the Ballinamore Area members. Members heard the online deadline is May 15.

Cllr Brendan Barry said some farmers will receive their cert in June which means they could be excluded or penalised.

Additional staff were announced by Teagasc in February this year to help alleviate the ongoing demand for Green Cert courses in the North West.