First meeting of INHFA North Leitrim branch

The first meeting of the North Leitrim Branch of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association is taking place in the Bee Park Centre, Manorhamilton on Tuesday, October 17 at 8.30pm.

Issues to be discussed include: CAP 2020, Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC), the fodder crisis and other issues impacting farmers in Co Leitrim.

Members of the INHFA National Council will be available to address any queries or concerns you wish to raise or have addressed and all farmers are invited to attend.