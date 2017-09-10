Oughteragh favourites for Intermediate crown but Senior Final wide open

An intriguing day awaits for Leitrim Ladies GAA with no clear favourite for this Sunday’s intriguing Senior Final between St. Joseph’s and Dromahair.

Both these teams have fallen in decider's in recent years to two time Connacht Senior finalists Kiltubrid and the signs are good for an entertaining match between the teams.

Dromahair and St. Joseph’s actually met in the Group stages with the Aughavas & Carrigallen women scoring a vital win over the north Leitrim side to book their place in the Quarter-Finals.

But it is Dromahair’s performance in the semi-final that has most people pointing to them as hot favourites for the title as they dethroned the champions Kiltubrid and held Aine Tighe scoreless, the 2-18 to 2-8 scoreline a stunning performance.

St. Joseph’s looked to have struggled past Glencar/Manorhamilton in a low scoring battle but with Muireann Devaney leading the way for an up-and-coming Manor team that might herald an Aughawillan-like domination in the years ahead, the result was much better than the bald 0-10 to 1-6 scoreline suggests.

What we can be sure of is that this game will be full of energy and running - Dromahair have set the standards consistently for their powerful running game since they first won the Junior title before going on to win Intermediate and Senior crowns in successive years.

That hasn’t changed and in Sinead Fowley, Anna Conlan and Roisin Fowley, Dromahair have three quality exponents of the craft, never lying down and never giving up.

St. Joseph’s too have lots of pace and big engines with the Heslin sisters huge performers for the Leitrim County side. Carmel McGovern, Clare Owens, Vanessa Gallogly, Alannah Bohan and Bronagh O’Rourke also give them huge power and experience.

This really is too tight to call - Dromahair have great momentum but St. Joseph’s are a quality side - don’t rule out a draw.

The Intermediate Final sees Oughteragh Gaels, relegated last year, looking to bounce back straight away with a win over Mohill. Deirdre Ward will lead the way for Mohill who would desperately love to have Dearbhaile Beirne in their ranks but in Christine Quinn, Claire Beirne & Aileen Flynn, Mohill have a lot of talent.

They come up against an Oughteragh Gaels side who look like the team to beat and have come through a potentially tough semi-final against St. Francis with some ease.

In the O’Dowd sisters & Roisin McHugh, Oughteragh Gaels have two game winners and a lot of pace while there is a lot of young talent coming up through the ranks in the Gaels side. Oughteragh should come through this one.