Goals do the trick as Glencar/Manorhamilton storm into third final in a row

Glencar/Manorhamilton stormed into the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship Final when they saw off unbeaten Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's with three crucial goals.

Playing with the backing of a strong wind in the first half, Glencar/Manor took control of the game when Niall Brady's great finish, set up by the intelligent play of James Glancy, gave them a goal on seven minutes.

A disjointed Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's were making little progress but would have been happy eight minutes from the break as they trailed by just a goal but a foul on Brady led to a penalty confidently struck home by Aaron Hickey as the north Leitrim side led 2-4 to 0-3 at the break.

Ballinamore, with the wind behind them in the second half, started to make something of a comeback and twice close the gap to four points but a slightly fortunate third goal from Manor, a long range Paddy Maguire shot squriming under the combination of Brady, a defender and keeper Philip Farrelly, gave them an unassailable eight point lead.

Ballinamore tried to fight back but an experienced Glencar/Manorhamilton closed down their options as their experience and know-how came to the fore, comfortably seeing the game out for a seven point victory.

